India monsoon floods 'kill 106' in Kerala
More than 100 people are thought to have died in devastating monsoon floods in India's southern state of Kerala, the worst in almost a century.
Rescuers battled torrential rains to save residents, with nearly 150,000 reportedly left homeless.
The state government said many of those who died were crushed under debris caused by landslides.
With more rains predicted and a red alert in place, the main airport has reportedly been shut until 26 August.
A state official told AFP that 106 people had now died, while the Economic Times in India reports 114 have been killed.
Hundreds of troops have been deployed to rescue those caught up in the flooding, alongside helicopters and lifeboats.
The government has urged people not to ignore evacuation orders. It is distributing food to tens of thousands who have fled to higher ground.
"We're witnessing something that has never happened before in the history of Kerala," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.
"Almost all dams are now opened. Most of our water treatment plants are submerged. Motors are damaged."
He added that the failure of the state government of neighbouring Tamil Nadu to release water from a dam had made the situation worse.
Kerala has 41 rivers flowing into the Arabian Sea.
Parts of Kerala's commercial capital, Kochi, are also underwater, snaring up roads and railways across the state - a popular tourist destination.
India's Prime Minister and Home Minister have both offered federal support.
Schools in all 14 districts of Kerala have been closed down and some districts have banned tourists citing safety concerns.
Reporting by Ashraf Padanna
'I opened the door and water gushed in'
By Pramila Krishnan, BBC Tamil
Shabbir Saheel, 33, still shudders as he recalls how he carried his two-year-old daughter on his shoulders as he waded through flooded streets.
His wife, Jasmine, says she is worried about their future as they had to evacuate their home in a rush.
The couple are now living in a large community hall, which has been converted into one of the relief camps on the outskirts of the city of Kochi. It currently houses some 450 people, including 100 children. Camp officials are providing hot food and medicines to prevent infections.
"There are heavy rains every year but the city has never been flooded so badly," says Mini Eldho, a district official, who is also living in the camp.
Ms Eldho says she is worried because she doesn't know how many people are still waiting to be rescued. She says many families are refusing to leave their valuables behind.
Krishna Jayan, 58, she was at home sleeping when her friends woke her up. "I opened the door and water gushed in," she says. "When we stepped into the street, we were neck-deep in water."
She says locals had tied ropes along the streets to help people walk through the water. That's how she and her friend were able to reach the bus that brought them to the camp.