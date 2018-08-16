Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Indian PM AB Vajpayee

Former Indian prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee has died aged 93.

He was being treated for age-related illnesses in Delhi's AIIMS hospital.

Vajpayee was one of the founding members of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which currently governs India.

Considered a giant of Indian politics, he served as prime minister three times between 1996 and 2004 and was instrumental in making India a global nuclear power.

During his second stint as prime minister in 1998, he surprised the world by announcing that India had conducted a series of underground nuclear tests.

It was the first time India had carried out nuclear tests since 1974.

The experiments had taken place without any warning to the international community, which led to widespread outrage and concern.

But in India he was hailed as a hero, and it helped him bolster his image as a leader who was serious about national security and not afraid of international pressure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led condolences in a series of tweets, calling Mr Vajpayee's death a "personal and irreplaceable loss."

India grieves the demise of our beloved Atal Ji.



His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades. My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Atal Ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him. He was an inspiration to Karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Mr Vajpayee was considered one of India's best orators, enabling him to connect with millions of Indians across class and caste divides.

He was also a successful poet in the Hindi language and published many books.