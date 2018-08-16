Image copyright Kaviyoor Santoosh Image caption The floods have killed 73 people and displaced around 85,000 people

Flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala has killed at least 73 people, shut down an airport and displaced more than 85,000 people, officials have said.

The state government said many of those who died were crushed under debris caused by landslides.

The Cochin International Airport, one of India's busiest, has been shut until 20 August due to a flooded runway.

India's meteorological department has issued a "red alert" in the state.

Rescue operations are underway and the federal government has sent additional forces to assist local efforts.

Image copyright Kaviyoor Santoosh Image caption India's meteorological department has issued a "red alert" in the state

"We're witnessing something that has never happened before in the history of Kerala," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

"Almost all dams are now opened. Most of our water treatment plants are submerged, motors are damaged."

He added that the failure of the state government of neighbouring Tamil Nadu to release water from a dam had made the situation worse.

Kerala has 44 rivers flowing into the Arabian sea.

Image copyright Kaviyoor Santoosh Image caption The Kerala Chief Minister has said the state has "never seen anything like this before"

On Wednesday alone, the state reported 25 deaths, with officials warning that the toll was likely to rise.

India's Prime Minister and Home Minister have both offered federal support to the state.

Schools in all 14 districts of Kerala have been closed down and some districts have banned tourists citing safety concerns.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Cochin International Airport has been shut till 20 August because its runway has been flooded

Reporting by Ashraf Padanna