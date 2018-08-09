Image copyright Funcho Entertainment

Three men in the western Indian city of Mumbai will clean a railway station for three days as punishment for doing the viral Kiki challenge on a train.

Their "sentence" was decided by a magistrate after police arrested the men and produced them before a court.

The video by the men portrays how people in different Indian states would perform the Kiki challenge.

Also called the In My Feelings challenge, it involves jumping out of moving vehicles and dancing.

Their video on YouTube, uploaded under the name Funcho Entertainment, has more than two million views.

"We found the video on YouTube and found CCTV footage of them participating in the challenge at the Virar station," senior railway official Anup Shukla told the BBC.

A comment left by the administrators of Funcho Entertainment reassured their fans that the Kiki dancers were none the worse for their punishment.

"Everything is fine guys. We're all good. You'll get all the updates of what exactly happened and everything in one of our upcoming video. Till then stay tuned," it read. ﻿

Police around the world, including India have unsurprisingly warned that the dance challenge is dangerous.

"You did something wrong and now you will create public awareness for the next three days that this was wrong and it endangers you and others," the magistrate had told them.

One of the men is a small-time television actor, Indian media said.

The craze began when internet comedian Shiggy posted a video to Instagram of himself dancing to the song.

It is unclear how his video morphed into people jumping out of moving cars and dancing.

These are some of the attempts at the challenge: