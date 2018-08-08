Image copyright Nathan G Image caption Muthuvel Karunanidhi contested Tamil Nadu state assembly elections for the first time in 1957

An Indian court has allowed veteran politician Muthuvel Karunanidhi to be buried at an iconic site despite the government's objections.

His family wanted him to be laid to rest at Marina Beach in Chennai (formerly Madras), along with other former chief ministers.

But the government in the southern state of Tamil Nadu denied the request.

Karunanidhi, who served as the state's chief minister five times, died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

The politician was being treated for age-related illnesses at the Kauvery Hospital in capital Chennai.

He helped found the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in 1949 and continued to lead it until his death.

Controversy erupted after he died when the state government refused to allocate space for his burial. It told the Chennai high court that only chief ministers who died while in office had been buried at Marina Beach.

But the court rejected their claim.

Karunanidhi will now be laid to rest alongside his mentor, CN Annadurai. His two biggest political rivals, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalitha, are also buried there.

Thousands had flocked to the hospital after his death and some of them resorted to violence after hearing about the government's decision.

His supporters had warned that they would be "extremely offended" if Karunanidhi wasn't buried at Marina Beach.

Several prominent figures in Tamil Nadu, including actor and politician Kamal Haasan, said it was only right for Karunanidhi to be buried there given his "vast contribution to Indian politics".

Starting in 1957, Karunanidhi contested and won 13 elections in the state. A prolific writer and a fiery speaker known for his wit and oratory, he enjoyed god-like status among his supporters.

Who was Muthuvel Karunanidhi?

Image caption Karunanidhi (L) with his mentor CN Annadurai