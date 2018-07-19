Image copyright Rajshri Deshpande Image caption Rajshri Deshpande stars in Netflix's first Indian drama Sacred Games

An Indian actress has said she felt "disgusted" after her sex scene in a Netflix series went viral as a "porn clip".

The 30-second video clip from Sacred Games shows consensual sex between a gangster and his wife, played by Rajshri Deshpande.

She said people need to be careful before sharing out-of-context material.

The series, featuring a number of prominent Bollywood stars, is Netflix's first original drama in India.

Deshpande has been called a "porn star" on social media and some users told her that she should be ashamed of the scene.

"Why should I be ashamed? I have complete faith in my character and the importance of that scene to the story," she told the BBC's Divya Arya.

"My intention was right. I haven't done any wrong," she added.

The video clip has been widely shared on the messaging app, WhatsApp, and has been uploaded by multiple users on YouTube.

Ms Deshpande has asked people to be more responsible on social media.

"If you get a message like this, you need to think about what you should do with it," she said.

"Technology is a weapon, it can be used to destroy someone or save them."

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Saif Ali Khan plays a Sikh inspector in the Mumbai police force

Sacred Games, which features stars like Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was released earlier in the month.

It is part of Netflix's bid to woo consumers in the world's second-most populous country.

Other Indian series in the pipeline include Ghoul, a horror set in a covert detention centre, and Crocodile, a murder mystery set in Goa.