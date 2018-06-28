Five dead as light aircraft crashes in Mumbai
A chartered plane has crashed in India's financial capital Mumbai, killing at least five people, officials have confirmed.
It crashed into a building that was under construction in Ghatkopar, a residential area in eastern Mumbai.
Fire officials told BBC Marathi that the dead included four people on the flight and one person on the ground.
Initial reports say the plane crashed while the pilot was attempting to land. It burst into flames immediately after.
"I was riding my bike when I saw the plane go down," Prathamesh Lokhande, an eyewitness, told BBC Marathi's Janhavee Moole. "I rushed to the spot and helped the fire officials recover the bodies and sent them to the hospital."
Praful Patel, India's former aviation minister, tweeted his condolences.
The plane was sold to a private individual by the government of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official told the BBC.