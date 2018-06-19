Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The telecom company has said they do not "differentiate" based on religion

Indian telecom company Airtel has been heavily criticised online after it failed to defend a Muslim employee against discrimination from a customer.

When an employee with a Muslim name responded to the female customer's request, she asked for a "Hindu representative".

Airtel initially responded by assigning a representative with a Hindu name.

After this prompted outrage on social media, the company said it did not "differentiate" based on religion.

The row began on Monday when Pooja Singh tweeted that she had "no faith" in the Muslim employee's "working ethics" since "the Koran may have a different version for customer service".

The exchange quickly went viral and drew strong criticism online. The former chief minister of Indian-administered Kashmir denounced the company, saying he would stop using Airtel.

Skip Twitter post by @OmarAbdullah Dear @Airtel_Presence this conversation is genuine (I’ve seen the timeline myself). I refuse to pay another penny to a company that condones such blatant bigotry. I’m beginning the process of porting my number to another service provider & canceling my DTH & Broadband. pic.twitter.com/BZxJOaEsN6 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 18, 2018 Report

After it was widely condemned on social media, Airtel put out another statement.

Skip Twitter post by @Airtel_Presence Dear Pooja, at Airtel, we absolutely do not differentiate between customers, employees and partners on the basis of caste or religion. We would urge you to do the same. Both Shoaib and Gaganjot are part of our customer resolution team. (cont) https://t.co/lbwhRE95vm — Bharti Airtel India (@Airtel_Presence) June 18, 2018 Report

However, many users have continued to criticise the company over the initial response complying with Ms Singh's request.

Skip Twitter post by @SalmanSoz What the hell @Airtel_Presence! By responding through Gaganjot instead of Shoaib, you accommodated prejudice. What message are you sending to your employees and to the rest of us? Shame on you! https://t.co/qcNle3ziWI — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) June 18, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @saileenas Why did you change the customer service agent addressing her concern? What message are you giving shoiab and every other muslim in this country?? — Saileena (@saileenas) June 18, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @MasalaBai The reason why the criticism is being directed more at Airtel and less at Pooja is because our service providers are expected not to discriminate, pander to bigotry, and play to the market climate. Is that so difficult to understand? — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) June 18, 2018 Report

Many people have also trolled Ms Singh for her tweet - one called her a "Hindu bigot" and another referred to her as a "hatemonger".

Ms Singh has since responded, claiming that those who have criticised her have only proved her right.

Skip Twitter post by @pooja303singh Dear Abusers,



I simply made a request to change representative from Muslim to Hindu as my experience in past was not good and that’s my right as well. After that, the kind of abuse I’m facing are beyond imagination and that in itself PROVES that I was right at very first place🙏 pic.twitter.com/lcCH2QpKo1 — Pooja Singh 🇮🇳 (@pooja303singh) June 18, 2018 Report

The incident happened a day after Ola, an Indian cab aggregator, landed in controversy when one of its drivers refused to drop a Muslim customer at his location.

The company issued a public apology and fired the driver the following day.