Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The PDP's decision to ally with the BJP was seen as controversial

The Chief Minister of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir has resigned after the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled out of a coalition government with her party.

The BJP said the three-year alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) had become "untenable" in the wake of increasing violence.

The PDP's decision to ally with the BJP was seen as controversial at the time.

Its time in power was marked by rising violence in the Kashmir valley.

Most recently, influential Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari was killed by unidentified gunmen as he was leaving his office in Srinagar last week.

Mr Bukhari's death was cited as one of the reasons for the BJP pulling out of the alliance.

The decision also comes days after the United Nations's human rights office called for an independent inquiry into human rights violations in both parts of Kashmir, run respectively by India and Pakistan.

The uneasy rule of the coalition partners saw increased violence and protests against Indian rule, with civilians often clashing with security forces.

After influential militant Burhan Wani was killed by Indian forces in July 2016, more than 100 civilians lost their lives in clashes during a four-month-long security lockdown in the valley.

The Indian forces have also been accused of using "disproportionate violence" against civilian protesters.

Their use of pellet guns to disperse protests were condemned around the world as thousands of civilians suffered injuries. Many lost their sight completely.

In sharp contrast to the BJP, the PDP has been seen as a pro-Kashmir party. Critics accuse it of peddling "soft separatism" revolving around reconciliation with Pakistan and separatist groups fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir.

Many of the PDP's supporters had seen the alliance with the BJP as a "betrayal" of its people and backers.