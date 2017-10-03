Image copyright AFP Image caption It took eight hours for Indian forces to kill all three militants and end the battle

An Indian soldier and three militants were killed in a suicide attack on a paramilitary camp in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said.

The attack on the camp near Srinagar began about 04:00 local time (22:30GMT Monday). It took eight hours for Indian forces to end the gun battle.

The attackers' identities have not been confirmed by officials.

An armed revolt against Indian rule in Kashmir began in 1989. India accuses Pakistan of supporting the militants.

The camp is located just outside the international airport in Srinagar, which is a heavily fortified area.

As well as the Border Security Force (BSF) soldier killed, several other members of the security forces were injured.

Flight operations, which were suspended on Tuesday morning, have resumed. Roads leading to the airport, which were sealed off earlier, have also reopened.

Police believe the militants were "Pakistan trained", although they found no documents or forms of ID on them. The Islamist group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, has said it carried out the attack.

"More such attacks are feared in the near future as according to Indian intelligence, six or seven Jaish-e-Mohammad militants are still roaming around," said Kashmir police chief Muneer Khan.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan and has been the spark for two of their three wars since independence from Britain in 1947.

Violence has ebbed and flowed since 1989 but the region has seen a fresh wave of unrest following popular militant leader Burhan Wani's killing by Indian forces in July 2016.

A suspected militant attack killed three people in Tral last month, while an Indian policeman was lynched in Srinagar in June.

India blames Pakistan for fuelling the unrest and providing covering fire for militants to cross the Line of Control dividing the region, an allegation Islamabad denies.