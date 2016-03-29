Image caption Mr Ganeshan, 28, was working for Indian IT firm Infosys in the Belgian capital

An Indian man who has been missing in Brussels since last week's terror attack has died, India's foreign ministry has confirmed.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that officials in Brussels had identified Raghavendran Ganeshan as one of the victims.

Mr Ganeshan, 28, was working for Indian IT firm Infosys in the Belgian capital.

Last Tuesday's attacks on the airport and the city's metro system killed 35 people and injured more than 300.

Mr Ganeshan was hit during the attack at the Maelbeek metro station.

Image copyright AP Image caption People paid tributes to the victims of the attacks in the Place de la Bourse in Brussels on Monday

The Indian embassy in Brussels said it was "supporting the IT expert's family in this hour of grief".

"RIP Raghavendran... Mortal remains are in process of being handed to family to be taken to India from Amsterdam airport," the embassy tweeted.

Infosys has also expressed "deep regret" over Mr Ganeshan's death in "the terrible attack in Brussels".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Raghavendran's family and with those who were injured or lost a loved one in these attacks," the company said in a statement.

Twin blasts struck the main terminal of Zaventem international airport, in the north-east of the city, on 22 March.

Another explosion hit the Maelbeek metro station in the city centre, close to several European Union institutions.

The attacks were claimed by the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

IS, an extreme Sunni Muslim group known for its ruthless tactics, has seized large tracts of territory in Syria and Iraq in recent years, attracting hundreds of young Europeans to its ranks, many of them Belgians.