The number of Indians killed in the stampede near the Muslim holy city of Mecca last month has crossed 100, India's foreign minister has said.

Sushma Swaraj tweeted that the number of Indians who had died now stood at 101. Thirty two others are missing.

The Saudi authorities put the total death toll at 769 but foreign media reports and officials put the figure at well over 1,000.

It is the deadliest incident to occur during the pilgrimage in 25 years.

Ms Swaraj had earlier tweeted that Indian authorities were "doing everything to locate our people".

At least 76 Pakistani have also died in the stampede, reports say.

The crush happened as two large groups of pilgrims converged as they were taking part in one of the Hajj's major rites.

The Saudis have been criticised over their handling of security and the slow publication of casualty figures.

The nationality with the highest toll, with at least 464 dead, is Iran, and Iranian officials allege that the overall number of deaths is now more than 1,000.

Pakistan, India, and Indonesia have also suggested that the death toll may be higher than the 769 reported by Saudi Arabia.

BBC Monitoring puts the death toll at 1,216, based on official statements and media reports from 34 countries who lost citizens in the stampede.

Hajj: Previous tragedies

2006: 364 pilgrims die in a crush at foot of Jamarat Bridge in Mina

1997: 340 pilgrims are killed when fire fuelled by high winds sweeps through Mina's tent city

1994: 270 pilgrims die in a stampede during the stoning ritual

1990: 1,426 pilgrims, mainly Asian, die in a stampede in an overcrowded tunnel leading to holy sites

1987: 402 people die when security forces break up an anti-US demonstration by Iranian pilgrims

