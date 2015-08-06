Image copyright AP Image caption The attack in Udhampur killed two Indian soldiers and injured 14 others

India says it has captured a Pakistani militant who attacked a border security convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the disputed Kashmir state.

Indian police say that "preliminary questioning" has revealed the man to be from Faisalabad in Pakistan.

Local media reports said the militant had been overpowered by two civilians he had taken hostage, and then handed over to police.

Two soldiers were killed and 14 others were injured in the attack.

On Thursday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the incident in the parliament where he termed it "a terrorist attack".

Mr Singh commended the bravery of the villagers who had "caught the terrorist with no thought of the danger to their own lives".

He said that he would talk to the state authorities about rewarding them.

Last week, gunmen stormed a police station and killed seven people in India's Punjab state, south of Kashmir.

India said the gunmen had come from Pakistan, according to an analysis of a GPS tracking device they carried.

Kashmir, claimed by both countries in its entirety, has been a flashpoint for more than 60 years and the South Asian rivals have fought two wars over the region.