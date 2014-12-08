Image copyright AP Image caption Security is tight for Mr Modi's rally in Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed an election rally in Indian-administered Kashmir, just days after a militant attack killed 11 troops.

Hundreds of additional security forces were deployed in the region's main city, Srinagar, for Monday's rally.

India says the attack was aimed at disrupting the polls which have seen record turnout in the first two phases. The third phase is due on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, separatists have called a strike to protest against the rally.

The region is holding staggered polls for the Muslim-majority state's 87 seats. The five-phase election began on 25 November and results are due on 23 December.

'Security grid'

Last Friday's attack happened when a group of armed militants entered a camp of security forces in Uri and opened fire.

About 3,000 paramilitary troops, accompanied by sniffer dogs, stood on guard around a cricket stadium where Mr Modi spoke on Monday, news agency Reuters reported.

Mr Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to win over Kashmir which has been in the grip of a separatist militancy since the late 1980s.

The prime minister has promised Kashmiris new jobs and development to the region which is claimed by both India and Pakistan.

It has been a flashpoint for more than 60 years and the rivals have fought two wars over the region.