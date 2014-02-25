Image copyright AP Image caption India has tens of thousands of police and paramilitary forces deployed in the Kashmir region

Police in Indian-administered Kashmir have fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse angry villagers who tried to storm a police station.

The protest came a day after security forces said they had killed seven militants in Kupwara district.

The crowd shouted pro-independence slogans and demanded the authorities identify the suspected rebels.

The villagers say the men killed overnight on Monday could be civilians rather than rebels.

Thousands of people have been killed in Kashmir since an anti-India uprising began in 1989.

In recent years violence has abated from its peak in the 1990s, but the causes of the insurgency are still far from resolved.

India has a large security presence in Kashmir, with tens of thousands of police and paramilitary forces deployed in the region.