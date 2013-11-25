Rajesh and Nupur Talwar guilty of Aarushi and Hemraj murders
25 November 2013
The parents of Indian teenager Aarushi Talwar have been found guilty of killing her and their servant Hemraj.
The 14-year-old only daughter of dentists Rajesh and Nupur Talwar was found dead at home in May 2008 with her throat slit and a fatal head injury.
Suspicion initially fell on Hemraj until his bludgeoned body was found on the Talwars' roof just one day later.
They denied murder, destroying evidence and misleading investigators in a controversial case that gripped India.