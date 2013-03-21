Image copyright AP Image caption India has deployed a large number of security forces in Kashmir

At least three Indian soldiers have been critically wounded in Indian-administered Kashmir in an attack, the second such assault in a week.

Police said militants fired at a convoy of Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

The militants fled the scene after firing. Police said they had launched a hunt for them.

Indian-administered Kashmir has seen a violent insurgency against Indian rule since 1989.

The territory is claimed by both India and Pakistan in its entirety.

But armed militancy had waned in the Himalayan region for the past several years, giving way to public demonstrations and unarmed protests, says the BBC's Riyaz Masroor in Srinagar.

Our correspondent says the latest spell of militant violence is largely seen as the response to the hanging of Afzal Guru on 9 February.

Guru was convicted for plotting a militant attack on Indian Parliament in 2001. His body was buried in Delhi's Tihar jail after the secret execution.

Thursday's attack is the second militant assault on Indian forces in a week.

On 13 March, two armed militants disguised as cricket players attacked a paramilitary camp and killed five troops.

The militants also died in retaliatory fire. Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

India has blamed the attack on Pakistan-based militants. Pakistan has rejected the accusation.