Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Ashraf will visit in a private capacity, Indian officials say

Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf is due to travel to India for the first time on Saturday for a day-long pilgrimage, officials say.

Mr Ashraf will make a private visit to the shrine of a famous Sufi Muslim saint, in Rajasthan state.

Officials said he was not expected to meet any Indian political leaders and the visit was purely a "religious and spiritual trip".

Last year, President Asif Ali Zardari made a similar visit to the shrine.

The Pakistani prime minister and his family are expected to pray at the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Gharib Nawaz in Ajmer Sharif, officials say.

Mr Ashraf's visit comes after tensions between the two countries rose this year - four Pakistani soldiers and two Indian troops have been killed since January in clashes along the de facto border in Kashmir, an area claimed by both countries.

Both sides denied provoking the violence and eventually they agreed to de-escalate tensions.

Cross-border trade and transport links, which had been suspended for a few weeks, recently resumed.