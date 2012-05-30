Image copyright AP Image caption Violence has subsided in the region

Seven paramilitary soldiers have been injured after two men on a motorcycle fired at them in Indian-administered Kashmir, police said.

The soldiers were travelling in a vehicle in the summer capital, Srinagar, when the shootout took place.

The Muslim-majority region has seen a separatist insurgency against Indian rule since 1989, although violence has declined over the past year.

Meanwhile tourist numbers to the region have again risen.

Police say two of the soldiers injured in the attack are in a critical condition in a local hospital.

It is not clear who was responsible for the attack.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in Kashmir since an armed revolt erupted in 1989.