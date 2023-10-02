Golden Week: China's economic woes fail to dampen holiday fever

But on the whole, otherwise cautious consumers appear to be willing to splurge on one-time expenses like travel, said Steve Saxon, who leads consulting firm McKinsey's travel practice in Asia. While domestic travel is certainly a boost for the sluggish economy, he said it's not yet clear whether this is still the result of "pent-up demand because of travel restrictions" that had been in place for three years, or if the "demand will be long-lasting".