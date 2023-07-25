Qin Gang: The abrupt fall from grace of China's rising star
One of the most visible figures in China's government, a rising star who was catapulted into the role of foreign minister by Xi Jinping himself, has been removed.
The announcement that Qin Gang had lost his job was massive news here, but it was delivered, typically, without fanfare and with very little detail.
Just a few sentences on Xinhua wire service - which were then read out on the main evening TV news bulletin - spelt the dramatic end of Mr Qin's time as the global public face of China, only half a year after he had been appointed.
About a month ago, he had disappeared from his normal duties and the official reason given for his absence was some sort of health issue.
However, as the weeks went on and he failed to re-emerge, speculation turned to the possibility that he was being punished for stepping out of line politically.
Then social media was abuzz with rumours of an affair with a female television presenter, normally quite active on social media, but who had also suddenly "disappeared".
Some China watchers have wondered if these two potential explanations could be combined: that rivals within the Communist Party have used this moral indiscretion to get him.
Such an affair would not be against the law, but it could be construed as a potential breach of Party discipline.
Then again, the possibility that an overwhelming health emergency played a part also can't be ruled out.
What's more, because of the extremely opaque nature of Communist Party governance in China, none of these options can be confirmed, nor can they be dismissed.
One of the most surprising aspects of Qin Gang's demise is that he was seen as having the clear backing of the country's all-powerful leader.
Xi Jinping brought him back from Washington, where he had been serving as ambassador to the US.
Immediately, analysts were watching his behaviour to see how much of a "wolf warrior" he might be in this new role. The wolf warriors were a group of Chinese diplomats who'd taken to social media in loud support of China, even if it meant abusing others as a means of turning attention away from the nation's woes.
Going right back to his time as foreign ministry spokesperson, Qin Gang had been known for his capacity to take a tough stance in defence of China, but also as someone who could turn on the charm.
The fluent English speaker and avid sports fan was seen in the US taking shots from the free throw line at NBA games or, during an earlier posting in the UK, cheering on his beloved Arsenal.
For some in the Party, maybe this type of person wasn't "wolf warrior" enough.
On the many occasions I have met him, he enthusiastically defended his country and presented it to others the best way he could.
He seemed like exactly the type of modern, sophisticated, servant that the Communist Party needed - someone they would have bottled and churned out a hundred times if they could.
But now his fate is unknown. References to Qin Gang are already being removed from the Foreign Ministry website.
And, whichever way you consider it, it can't be good.