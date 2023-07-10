Six dead in China kindergarten stabbing

In August last year, a knife-wielding assailant stormed a kindergarten in the south-eastern Jiangxi province, killing three people and wounding six others.In April 2021, two children died while 16 others were injured during a mass stabbing in Beiliu City, in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. In October 2018, 14 children were injured in a knife attack at a kindergarten in Chongqing, south-west China.