Macau facing increased restrictions under expanded security law
- Published
A new national security law has come into effect in the Chinese territory of Macau, widening punishments for any opposition to Beijing.
The legislation puts greater emphasis on preventing foreign interference in the special administrative region.
It expands on legislation first introduced in Macau in 2009.
Macau's government says the changes are in line with legislation in Hong Kong, where Beijing has strictly tightened control following political turmoil.
The original national security law laid out seven major crimes such as treason, subversion, theft of state secrets and foreign collusion - with punishments of up to 25 years in jail.
Another of these offences, secession, has now been expanded to cover non-violent acts.
Meanwhile, opposition to any central government department and the ideology in Beijing can be punished under the updated definition of subversion.
Macau police also now have the power to target suspects outside the city itself.
Critics say the new law severely restricts people's liberties and rights in the territory.
Jason Chao, former president of pro-democratic political party the New Macau Association, called it "deeply concerning".
"Local journalists described the current situation as the ice age and unfortunately the ice age is going to get colder," he told BBC World Service's Newshour programme.
"The most worrying point is that people would not know whether or not they were committing a crime if they tried to criticise the government. We have observed how the national security law in Hong Kong has been vaguely interpreted," he said.
Mr Chao added that it was unclear whether the authorities of Macau or those of mainland China would come after those deemed to have broken the law.
The former Portuguese colony of 682,000 people occupies a small peninsula and two islands off China's southern coast.
It has a separate legal system from the Chinese mainland and the city has capitalised on its long history as a gambling centre, drawing many visitors from China and Hong Kong.
Since the handover from Portugal in 1999, Macau's legislature has largely rubberstamped Beijing's orders.