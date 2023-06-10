Kong Yiji: The memes that lay bare China's youth disillusionment

For her and so many others, the similarities with Kong are striking although his story takes place in what is widely believed to be late 19th Century Qing-ruled China. Kong, we are told, failed the "keju", a gruelling imperial exam to enter the prestigious bureaucracy. Without what was then the only channel for social mobility, Kong is forever cast to the side. His story has endured as a scathing criticism of the system - and is now resonating with yet another generation of Chinese, jobless and frustrated by an exam culture that is just as exacting.