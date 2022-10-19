I was dragged into Chinese consulate grounds - protester
A protester has refuted claims he was attempting to enter the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a pro-democracy demonstration that saw violent scenes on Sunday.
Bob Chan told a news conference he was dragged onto the consulate grounds and beaten by men, leaving him with injuries requiring hospital treatment.
"I did not attempt to enter the consulate," he said.
China had claimed there was harassment and attempts at illegal entry.
Speaking at a news conference organised by several British MPs, Mr Chan said he was left physically and mentally hurt by Sunday's incident.
He described being beaten by masked men outside the consulate, some of whom he said were trying to take down a display of banners.
"I then found myself being dragged into the grounds of the consulate. I held onto the gates where i was kicked and punched, I could not hold on for long," he said.
"I was eventually pulled onto the ground of the consulate. I felt punches and kicks from several men. Other protestors were trying to get me out of this situation, but to no avail.
"The attack only stopped when a man who turned out to be a uniformed officer from the Greater Manchester Police pulled me outside the gates.
"Let me say it again so I am clear: I was dragged into the consulate I did not attempt to enter the consulate."
According to a statement by Greater Manchester Police, around 30 to 40 people had gathered outside the consulate to protest.
"Shortly before 4pm a small group of men came out of the building and a man was dragged into the consulate grounds and assaulted," the statement said.
"Due to our fears for the safety of the man, officers intervened and removed the victim from the consulate grounds."
The consulate is UK territory, but cannot be entered without consent.