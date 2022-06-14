Haze Fan: China releases Bloomberg journalist on bail
- Published
Bloomberg journalist Haze Fan has been released on bail by Chinese authorities after being held for more than a year, the news agency has reported.
The agency said it had been told of her release by the Chinese embassy in the US, but had been unable to contact her.
Ms Fan, who is a Chinese citizen, was last seen in December 2020 being escorted from her apartment building by plain-clothes security officials.
She is among a number of journalists whom China has arrested or expelled.
She was formally arrested in July 2021 on suspicion of committing crimes endangering national security.
China said at the time of her arrest that the matter was an "internal affair", warning others not to interfere.
There has been no official comment on her release by the Chinese foreign ministry.
Ms Fan has been at Bloomberg since 2017, having previously worked for news agency Reuters, as well as for CNBC, Al Jazeera and CBS News.