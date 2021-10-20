China: The patriotic 'ziganwu' bloggers who attack the West

Guyanmuchan, whose real name is Shu Chang, first made her mark in 2014 with an essay titled "You are a Chinese person" that was widely carried in mainstream media. Since then she has appeared at a bloggers' event hosted by the Yantai city government; given a lecture organised by state-run news outlet Youth.cn; and was one of several bloggers named as an "internet ambassador" by Guangdong province in July.