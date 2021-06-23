Apple Daily: Hong Kong pro-democracy paper announces closure
Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy paper Apple Daily has announced its closure, in a blow to media freedom in the city.
The publication's offices were raided last week over allegations that several reports had breached a controversial national security law.
Company-linked assets worth HK$18m ($2.3m; £1.64m) were later frozen. Police also detained its chief editor and five other executives.
The tabloid has been critical of the Hong Kong and Chinese leadership.
Its founder Jimmy Lai is already in jail on a string of charges.
Apple Daily had earlier said it would decide whether or not to close the publication at a meeting on Friday, but the announcement by its parent company came two days early.
It also revealed that it only had enough cash to continue normal operations for "several weeks".