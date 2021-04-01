Hong Kong: Media mogul Jimmy Lai found guilty over 2019 mass protests
- Published
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and six former lawmakers have been found guilty of unauthorised assembly, in the latest blow to the city's pro-democracy movement.
The defendant - including an 82-year-old - were convicted for their involvement in the mass 2019 protests.
All seven had pleaded not guilty but now face time in prison.
After waves of pro-democracy protests, Beijing is increasingly adding pressure on the city's rights and freedoms.
China had earlier this week passed sweeping changes to Hong Kong's electoral rules which will allow prospective MPs to first be vetted by a pro-Beijing committee.
Two other activists had earlier already pleaded guilty and face up to five years in jail. The sentencing for the group will be delivered at a later date.
The seven are accused of participating in an unauthorised assembly on 12 and 18 August 2019, when Hong Kong was embroiled in months of anti-government protests.
The defence team said that freedom of assembly is protected under Hong Kong's constitution, and that authorities had approved a demonstration which then grew into the unauthorised march.
The prosecution argued that freedom of assembly - while granted in the constitution - was not absolute in Hong Kong.
During the handing down of the verdict on Thursday, a small group of supporters had gathered outside the court with banners calling the trial "Political Persecution".
Mr Lai is one of the most prominent supporters of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement - and faces separate charges under Beijing's national security law.
The newspaper he founded, Apple Daily, is frequently critical of Hong Kong and Chinese leadership.
The arrests of Mr Lai and the other pro-democracy figures have been condemned by Western governments.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of politically motivated prosecutions to "severely undermine the rights and freedoms of people in Hong" as well as "pressure on judicial independence and academic and press freedoms".
Britain handed back Hong Kong to China in 1997 with a handover agreement detailing a "one country, two systems" principle which until 2047 was to give the territory more freedoms than the mainland.
In recent years though Beijing gradually stepped up its influence on Hong Kong, often sparking large-scale protest demonstrations.
After years of pro-democracy protests, fresh demonstrations in 2019 escalated into waves of violence between activists and police.