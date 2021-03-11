China passes resolution to control Hong Kong elections
China's legislature has approved a controversial resolution, paving the way for Hong Kong's electoral system to be overhauled in its latest move that will tighten control over the city.
The "patriots governing Hong Kong" resolution was passed at the National People's Congress on Thursday.
It will reduce democratic representation and allow a pro-Beijing panel to vet "patriotic" candidates.
It had been widely expected to pass through parliament.
Detailed legislation will now be drafted and could be enacted in Hong Kong within the next few months.
Last year's NPC session had seen the passing of a controversial national security law, which effectively reduces Hong Kong's autonomy and made it easier to punish demonstrators.
Dozens in Hong Kong have been arrested under the new law since it was enacted last June.