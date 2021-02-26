BBC News

China celebrates colourful Lantern Festival

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightAFP via Getty Images
image captionThe event is also known as the Spring Lantern Festival in China

Villages and cities all over China have been transformed into a sea of bright light to mark the end of Chinese New Year celebrations.

The Lantern Festival comes two weeks after Chinese New Year's day, which was on 12 February.

It is a time for family reunions and visits to crowded lantern-lighting shows and some riddle-solving.

But last year's festivities were muted because of the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionIn Beijing, many visitors took selfies at a colourful lantern show in the capital
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionA rainy day did not stop these people from admiring beautiful lanterns in Wenzhou, eastern Zhejiang province
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionPerformers in Wuhan - where the Covid outbreak is believed to have started - wore face masks as they prepared for the traditional dragon dance
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThis woman danced inside a huge red lantern in Shenyang, north-eastern Liaoning province
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThese train attendants - dressed in traditional costumes - played music and sang songs for passengers in Zhengzhou
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionBearers brought out the traditional Chinese red sedan chairs in the central city of Enshi
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionIn Chengdu, south-western Sichuan province, crowds flocked to see the lighting of LED lanterns
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionDating back to the Han Dynasty, the 2,000-year old festival sees cities, such as Binzhou in northern Shandong province, transformed by lanterns and fireworks
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionLast year, many festivities were cancelled as China banned mass gatherings because of the coronavirus outbreak

All images copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story