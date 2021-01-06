National security law: Mass arrests in Hong Kong 'over primary vote'
- Published
About 50 pro-democracy lawmakers and activists have been arrested in Hong Kong under the controversial national security law, local media report.
The Democratic Party's Facebook page said the arrests were related to an independently organised primary vote last year to select democratic candidates for a legislature election.
Leader Carrie Lam had warned at the time it would amount to subversion.
Beijing imposed the law on the former British colony in June last year.
It punishes what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.
It has been widely criticised by rights groups and Western nations as effectively curtailing dissent.