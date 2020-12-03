Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai detained for fraud
- Published
Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy supporter Jimmy Lai has been charged with fraud and detained until a court hearing in April next year.
On Thursday a court denied him bail over a charge relating to the illegal use of his company's premises.
It comes a day after three prominent pro-democracy activists were jailed.
The arrests have raised fears of a renewed crackdown on the city's activists and media figures, spurred by a controversial new security law.
'Just the beginning'
Mr Lai, 72, was arrested on Wednesday night along with two other senior executives from media company Next Digital.
Mr Lai is the founder of Next Digital which publishes Apple Daily, a well-read tabloid that is frequently critical of Hong Kong and mainland Chinese leadership.
On Thursday the three men appeared in court to face charges relating to the alleged illegal usage of their company's headquarters for purposes not permitted by its lease.
The two senior executives have been granted bail.
One of the city's most prominent supporters of the pro-democracy movement, Mr Lai is estimated to be worth more than $1bn (£766m). Having made his initial fortune in the clothing industry, he later ventured into media and founded Next Digital.
Earlier in August, Mr Lai became the most high profile person to be detained under the national security law, over allegations including collusion with foreign forces.
He was arrested and his newspaper offices raided by hundreds of police. He was later released on bail, but told the BBC then that he arrest was "just the beginning".