Tony Chung: Hong Kong activist detained near US embassy charged
- Published
Hong Kong teen activist Tony Chung has been charged under a new national security law, just days after he was detained outside the US consulate.
Mr Chung, 19, had reportedly planned to enter the consulate and claim asylum.
The activist faces the possibility of life in prison if found guilty of secession, conspiracy to publish seditious content and money laundering.
Mr Chung, the second person to be charged under the controversial law, was denied bail by the court.
Hong Kong's national security law, which China imposed on the region in June, makes secession, subversion of the central government, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces punishable by up to life in prison.
It has been widely condemned, with critics saying it ends freedoms guaranteed by Beijing for 50 years after British rule ended in Hong Kong in 1997.
'The road to democracy is long'
According to the South China Morning Post, Mr Chung was detained on Tuesday morning at a coffee shop opposite the US consulate.
UK-based activist group Friends of Hong Kong said he had planned to enter and claim asylum.
Mr Chung, who was a former member of pro-independence group Studentlocalism, said activists had not given up fighting.
"At the right moment, we will come out to protest again," he said. "Yes we lose at this moment. But the road to democracy is always long."