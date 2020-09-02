Image copyright HBO Image caption Can the Games of Thrones team pull off a Chinese sci-fi saga?

Netflix has announced it's recruited two of the masterminds behind Games of Thrones to adapt bestselling Chinese sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem.

Writers David Benioff and DB Weiss will work on the series with True Blood writer Alexander Woo.

The news has drawn mixed reactions with some fans doubting a US adaptation of the Chinese story will work.

The book is the first instalment of the trilogy Remembrance of Earth's Past by writer Liu Cixin.

First published in 2008, the books were soon translated into English and have received both critical acclaim and a global readership, counting former US President Barack Obama and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg among their fans.

The plot of the saga spans from China's Cultural Revolution to events several thousand years in the future.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe," Netflix cites writers and executive producers Benioff and Weiss as saying.

"We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world."

The pair signed an exclusive deal with Netflix in 2019.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Benioff and Weiss brought the Game of Thrones books to the small screen

The streaming company has not released any information on the release date nor other details about the series.

Liu Cixin, the Chinese author of the novels, will be involved in the project as a consulting producer.

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," he said in a Netflix statement.

"It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

The movie adaption of The Wandering Earth, another Cixin novel, in 2019 became one of China's highest-grossing films of all time.

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Liu Cixin's trilogy has become an international bestseller

The Netflix announcement was welcomed by some fans hoping the producers will create a series as successful as Game of Thrones while others were doubting it was the right team.

Many Chinese netizens were pointing out that they did not think that US producers could do justice to the novels.

Others though said Netflix will be free of any censorship constraints while a Chinese adaptation would be limited in how it could portray events around the Cultural Revolution for instance.

Chinese streaming platform Tencent earlier this year announced its own adaptation of the novel after having already launched a comic book adaptation last year.