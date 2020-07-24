China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption File photo of a Chinese flag at a US consulate

China has ordered the closure of the US consulate in the south-western city of Chengdu, the latest in a tit-for-tat escalation between the two countries.

The move comes days after the US ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, a move that Beijing described as "political provocation".

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the decision was made because China was "stealing" intellectual property.

Tensions have been rising between the US and China over several key issues.