Travellers from countries with severe coronavirus outbreaks who arrive in southern China will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine, state media say.

Shanghai will also ask new arrivals from countries with "relatively serious virus conditions" to be isolated.

Beijing is worried the virus might be imported back into the country. Numbers of newly infected in China are falling.

Although most virus deaths have been in China, Monday saw nine times more new infections outside China than in.

Authorities are also asking overseas Chinese to reconsider travel plans.

"For the sake of your family's health and safety, please strengthen your precautions, carefully decide on your travel plans and minimise mobility," officials in one southern Chinese province said.

One of the countries worst affected outside China - Italy - on Monday saw a jump in its death toll from 34 to 52.

