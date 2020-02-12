Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The number of new daily infections reported by Chinese authorities peaked last week

The apparent slowdown in the number of new coronavirus cases in China should be viewed with "extreme caution", the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

"This outbreak could still go in any direction," WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus warned.

Earlier, China reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases - 2,015 - for two weeks.

The virus has killed more than 1,100 people and infected 44,600 since it was first reported on December 31.

The number of new daily infections reported by Chinese authorities hit a peak last week.

The WHO has been able to track down the source of transmission in all but eight of the 441 cases of the virus outside China, its head of emergencies Michael Ryan said.

"I think it's way too early to try to predict the beginning, the middle or the end of this epidemic right now," Mr Ryan said.

But he added that the apparent stabilisation in the number of new cases in China and the slower spread of cases outside Hubei province - where the virus first emerged - was reassuring.

"[That] is to a great extent due to a huge public health operation in China," he said.

Four possible vaccines were being funded for pre-clinical development, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

"I think we will find a vaccine," she said. "It will take some time. A vaccine cannot be made overnight."

Dr Tedros also praised Cambodia for taking in the Westerdam, a US cruise ship that had earlier been turned away from ports in Japan, Thailand and Taiwan despite having no sick patients on board.

It was "an example of the international solidarity we have consistently been calling for", he said.

