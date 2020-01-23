Coronavirus: 'We've been advised not to leave our rooms'

Image copyright Jan Robert R Go Image caption Jan Robert R Go says he has been advised not to leave his dormitory room

With two Chinese cities in lockdown in a bid to manage the spread a new strain of coronavirus, what's it like for those in the quarantine zone?

Cafes, cinemas, theatres and exhibitions in Wuhan and Huanggang have been shut down.

Authorities say this new virus started in a seafood market in Wuhan that "conducted illegal transactions of wild animals".

Currently known as 2019-nCoV, this particular strain has not been previously identified in humans.

Jan Robert R Go is from the Philippines and is living in Wuhan while he studies for his doctorate in political theory, at Central China Normal University.

"I'm an international student and we've been advised not to leave our rooms unless it's necessary - and even then we have to take extra precautions.

"There are fewer people on the street but I can't attribute that to the virus alone because of the lunar festival - most students have gone home.

"It's not weird but I guess most people don't want to leave. The news has already sent a signal to people. Before we were told it was fine but now the virus seems to have spread quickly.

"We are learning that the problem is bigger than they first thought.

"I've been taking the precautions advised - it's about keeping yourself clean and, of course, wearing masks is mandatory.

"Because I'm living in school dormitories, the university is providing us with free facemasks and free soap to wash ourselves with.

"The university is providing us with what we need. They are making us feel safe.

"As the news emerged, my family and friends in the Philippines started sending me messages but I am fine. People here are taking everything step by step."

A doctor at a hospital in Wuhan also spoke to BBC News

"The virus is now spreading at an alarming rate. The hospitals have been flooding with thousands of patients, who wait hours to see a doctor - you can imagine their panic.

"Normally, Wuhan is a great place to live and we are proud of our work - specialists here have developed a guide for coronavirus diagnosis and treatment.

"But I am scared because this is a new virus and the figures are worrying.

"Two days ago, we were told not to go to work because of the risk of contamination. If we leave our home on the hospital campus, we are required to wear masks.

"If we leave our house, we have to wear masks. It's illegal not to wear them.

"We don't want to take our two-year-old son outside. He's sleeping now and we are trying to protect him as much as possible - using hand-washing, airing the apartment, avoiding contact with people."

Daniel Pekarek is a software engineering student at Wuhan University, currently in the city, and spoke to the BBC's World at One radio programme.

"I'm not sure what I should do, because I'm all alone here in Wuhan. I've got some friends who study at the university as well and we have all decided to stay in our rooms.

"I heard about this infection in December but back then nobody cared about it - but right now, it's getting out of hand.

"People are not able to go in or out of Wuhan easily right now. I can go out of my apartment, I can move around in Wuhan by foot, but public transport is all blocked right now.

"Some people said because of Chinese New Year, there is a possibility the shops will close and I've seen some pictures on the internet that the shops - Walmart, things like that - are all getting sold out, that the people are going crazy and they are trying to buy as many things as they can.

"I might not be able to pay the water, so I might run out of water. It's complicated here, I need to take a card and I need to go to a special office here to charge it but everyone is out because it's Chinese New Year and I've got nobody with me who can speak Chinese because my girlfriend is out of town.

"I was planning to stay in my apartment because I'm scared to go to the gym, and I'm scared to go to out in public, and not many people are willing to go out. "