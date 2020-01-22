New China virus 'could mutate and spread further'

Image copyright Kevin Frayer Image caption Authorities confirmed that human-to-human transmission of the virus took place

The new virus could mutate and spread further, Chinese health officials have warned, as they step up containment measures.

The death toll has risen to nine with 440 confirmed cases, they said.

A National Health Commission official admitted that the country was now at the "most critical stage" of prevention and control.

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that human-to-human transmission of the virus had taken place.

But China has still not been able to confirm the exact source of the virus.

"Though the transmission route of the virus is yet to be fully understood, there is a possibility of virus mutation and a risk of further spread of the epidemic," National Health Commission vice-minister Li Bin said in a news conference on Wednesday.