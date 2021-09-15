Is it safe to vaccinate our child? And other questions

It's my understanding that the risk of myocarditis from the vaccine is higher than the risk of hospitalisation from Covid, so why should I put my child through a painful procedure with awful side effects?

Myocarditis is a very rare side effect of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Symptoms - which can include chest pain or palpitations - go away quickly. For every million first doses, there have been between three and 17 cases, with more occurring in boys than girls. Very few have ended up in hospital.

But these heart symptoms can also be caused by Covid-19 itself, and a tiny number of children do end up seriously ill from the virus, including long-lasting symptoms.

According to figures from the JCVI - the government's vaccination advisers - vaccinating one million children would prevent 87 hospital admissions and two intensive care admissions.

Getting the vaccine itself is virtually painless and most children will only have a slightly sore arm afterwards.