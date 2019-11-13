Image copyright EPA Image caption Students are seeking to have police banned from entering campuses

Hong Kong braces for another day of anti-government protests after a night of pitched battles at a top university.

Police fired a barrage of tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Protesters meanwhile barricaded and set fire to entrances.

Riot police continue to be deployed across the city.

Protesters have called for a third day of strikes and disruption to transport systems.

Major disruption to several metro stations has led to a third morning of long delays and queues at metro stations.

This week has seen a marked escalation in violence with intense street battles in the main financial heart of Hong Kong.

Police moving into campuses also appears to be shift in strategy, correspondents say, as they have largely avoided clearance operations at schools and universities.

On Tuesday police moved onto the university grounds at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) with tear gas and water cannons while protesters threw bricks and petrol bombs at them.

There were chaotic scenes of explosions, smoke, and gunfire during which scores were injured.

Protesters chanted: "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong!". Later police said the rule of law was on the "brink of total collapse".

Student representatives said on Wednesday they were seeking a court order to stop police from being allowed to enter university campuses.

The spike in clashes this week came after a police officer shot an activist in the torso with a live bullet and a pro-Beijing supporter was set on fire by protesters on Monday.

The protests started in June against a now-withdrawn plan to allow extradition to mainland China, but have since morphed into wider demonstrations, with activists demanding greater democracy and police accountability in Hong Kong.