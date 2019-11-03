Knife attacker 'wounds four' at Hong Kong mall

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Riot police have been deployed during protests in shopping malls on Sunday

At least four people have been injured in a knife attack in Hong Kong, local media report.

The attack happened at the CityPlaza mall in the Tai Koo district on Hong Kong Island, the reports say.

The attacker - a man who has not yet been identified - was reportedly subdued by people in the mall.

CityPlaza had been the scene of one of the protests on Sunday linked to the recent pro-democracy campaign, with riot police in attendance.

The campaign initially began with protesters demonstrating against proposals to allow extradition to mainland China.

These proposals have now been dropped, but the protests widened to include more demands, including the implementation of complete universal suffrage (the right of almost all adults to vote in elections).

What happened at CityPlaza?

Local media report that the attack on Sunday evening was prompted by political differences.

The attacker injured at least four people before being beaten up by an angry crowd, local media say.

Among those injured was a local councillor, reports say. His ear was partially cut off.