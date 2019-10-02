Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage of the shooting shows the police officer fire one bullet at close range

The 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China was "one of Hong Kong's most violent and chaotic days", the city's police chief has said.

An 18-year-old protester was shot in the chest with a live bullet - one of six live rounds fired by police.

Pitched battles raged between protesters - armed with petrol bombs and projectiles - and police in several parts of Hong Kong.

In total, 15 people were taken to hospital and 180 were arrested.

Police chief Stephen Lo said 25 officers were also injured.

In the days leading up the anniversary, tensions were high in Hong Kong, which always sees protests on the day.

This year, however, Hong Kong has seen four months of protests sparked by proposed changes to an extradition bill. Though the changes have been abandoned by the government, the unrest has continued, expanding into demands for greater democracy.

The shooting of Tsang Chi-kin, who was attacking an officer with a pole, was captured on video and shared online.

"My chest is hurting, I need to go to hospital," the 18-year-old said. The government said he was in a stable condition.

Although people have been shot with rubber bullets in previous protests, this was the first injury from a live round.

Mr Lo said firing the bullet was "lawful and reasonable" as the officer thought his and colleagues' lives were under threat.