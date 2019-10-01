China

In pictures: China shows off military might at 70th anniversary parade

  • 1 October 2019
Image copyright EPA
Image caption About 15,000 Chinese military personnel featured in the parade

Deep-sea drones and an intercontinental ballistic missile were among the advanced weapons on public display for the first time at a parade marking 70 years of communist rule in China.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, about 15,000 military personnel, 580 pieces of military equipment and 160 aircraft featured.

Military march-pasts on a grand scale have a long history in the country.

But experts say this year's display showed China's ambitions to modernise.

"It was Russian and Ukrainian equipment at these parades 20 years ago - now everything is made in China," Jon Grevatt of Jane's Defence Weekly told the BBC.

"The technological advancement that China has achieved is almost unprecedented."

Warfare has become increasingly information-driven in recent years - about networks rather than just systems.

This is reflected in the variety of unmanned systems on display in Tuesday's parade in Beijing, says BBC defence correspondent Jonathan Marcus, "in many ways the 'poster weapon' of new-age warfare".

A float with an emblem of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (R) passes through Tiananmen Square during the National Day parade in Beijing on 1 October 2019, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Peoples Republic of China Image copyright AFP
Image caption Huge floats bore emblems including that of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (R)

For China, experts say today's parade is also a show of strength to the US.

"We have to remember that China's claims to territory are driving this - and many of these places happen to be claimed by US allies like Japan, and nations in the South China Sea," says Mr Grevatt.

At its heart is a strategy known as known as "anti-access area denial".

Our correspondent says it is exemplified by the DF-26 ballistic missile which, fired from land bases, is believed to have the accuracy to strike at the key element of US power projection, the US Navy's aircraft carriers.

This latest parade also saw the first public display of a newer model - the DF-41 road mobile intercontinental ballistic missile - which Chinese analysts say is able to target any part of the globe.

Military vehicles carrying the DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile roll through Tiananmen Square in Beijing during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, 1 October 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption China's military displayed new intercontinental ballistic missiles in public for the first time

Weapons expert Alex Neill of International Institute for Strategic Studies says the DF-41 can reportedly carry "a warhead payload of 10 multiple, independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRV)".

He adds: "A MIRV warhead can be guided towards a specific target, so one could potentially hit 10 different targets over a wide area."

China knows that its forces are now very much the benchmark against which the US is re-building its capabilities, says our correspondent, after decades of focusing on counter-insurgency operations in places like Afghanistan and Iraq.

China is responding by developing its own forces, extending their reach and sophistication.

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army shout during the rehearsal of the parade on the morning of 1 October 2019, in Tiananmen Square, Beijing Image copyright Getty Images
A formation of military aircraft, one KJ-2000 airborne early warning and control aircraft and eight J-10 multirole fighter jets, fly over Beijing during a military parade in Tiananmen Square on 1 October 2019 to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Image copyright AFP
Chinese women troops march during a military parade in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on 1 October 2019 marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China Image copyright EPA
HSU-001 underwater drone is played in public for the first time in Tiananmen Square in Beijing during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, 1 October 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption HSU-001 underwater drones were on show for the first time
Chinese soldiers atop tanks in a parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on 1 October 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
A soldier of the People's Liberation Army stands to attention on a tank during a parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on 1 October 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Relatives of revolutionary martyrs take part in the National Day parade in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on October 1, 2019, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Peoples Republic of China Image copyright AFP
Image caption Relatives of revolutionary martyrs carried their portraits in the procession
A float with a giant portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping passes through Tiananmen Square during the parade for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China, 1 October 2019 in Beijing Image copyright AFP
Image caption One float featured a giant portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping
Performers walk and dance during the parade for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China, 1 October 2019 in Tiananmen Square, Beijing Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Non-military performers also took part in the parade

All photos subject to copyright.

More on this story