Ms Lam said it was "totally unacceptable" that her comments were passed to the media

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said she never offered to resign, responding to a leaked audio recording suggesting she wanted to.

At a press conference she said she had "never tendered any resignation" to the Chinese government.

Yesterday a recording of a private meeting where she is heard saying she would resign if she could was leaked.

Hong Kong has seen months of anti-government protests with many calling for Ms Lam to step down.

The protests were sparked by changes to a law that would allow extradition to mainland China, but have since widened to include calls for an independent inquiry into police brutality and greater democracy.

The chief executive did not dispute the authenticity of the audio which was published by news agency Reuters on Monday.

What's on the leaked audio?

On the recording, she is heard blaming herself for igniting the territory's political crisis, saying it was unforgiveable of her to have caused such huge havoc

"If I have a choice, the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology, is to step down," the voice on the tape says.

She said she had little power to handle the city's current crisis, explaining she had to serve both Beijing and Hong Kong.

"The political room for the chief executive who, unfortunately, has to serve two masters by constitution, that is the central people's government and the people of Hong Kong, that political room for manoeuvring is very, very, very limited," she says on the tape.

She also says on the recording that China does not have a deadline by which it wants to solve the crisis in Hong Kong and Chinese authorities would not send troops into Hong Kong to end the protests.

What was her response on Tuesday?

At a weekly press conference, Ms Lam said it was "totally unacceptable" that her remarks made in private had been recorded and passed to the media.

"I have never tendered a resignation to the Central People's Government," the chief executive told reporters. "I have not even contemplated to discuss a resignation with the Central People's Government."

"The choice of not resigning is my own choice," she said, insisting she wanted "to help Hong Kong in a very difficult situation and to serve the people of Hong Kong".

Mostly peaceful rallies have sometimes escalated into violent clashes with police

Ms Lam said her government was "very anxious" about the violence in the city and that she felt "most Hong Kong people don't want to see it".

"So our common goal is to stop this violence, so that society can soon return to peace," she said, promising to work towards more dialogue with protesters.

What's the latest on the protests

Hong Kong is now in its 14th successive week of demonstrations.

On Tuesday, thousands of secondary school and university students are expected to boycott classes for a second day.

Students have boycotted classes as protests continue into their 14th week

The boycott is in part organised by political party Demosisto. The party said on Tuesday that its chairperson Ivan Lam was "taken away by officers" upon arrival at Hong Kong airport.

"He will be arrested with inciting and participating in an unauthorized assembly," Demosisto said on its Twitter account.

Demonstrations over the weekend saw some of the worst violence in weeks between protesters and police.

Protesters threw petrol bombs, lit fires and attacked the city's parliament building while police used tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons and fired live warning shots.

