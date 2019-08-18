Image copyright Reuters Image caption Crowds gathered in central Hong Kong for the 11th consecutive weekend of demonstrations

Tens of thousands of pro-democracy campaigners have gathered in Hong Kong for another day of protests, amid increasingly severe warnings by the Beijing government.

A march on Saturday was peaceful, but demonstrators and police have clashed frequently over the past 10 weeks.

The protests were sparked by an extradition bill, which has since been suspended by the Hong Kong government.

China has condemned the unrest as "behaviour that is close to terrorism".

Police have authorised Sunday's demonstration in Victoria Park, in the centre of the city, but have banned any marches. As heavy rain fell, people held umbrellas in the air - a symbol of the protests.

The former British colony has a special status, with its own legal system and judiciary, and rights and freedoms not seen in mainland China. However, many activists believe this is now under threat.

They are demanding democratic reform and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

Last weekend protesters occupied the airport, leading to hundreds of flights being cancelled.