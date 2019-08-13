China

Hong Kong protests: Chaos as activists occupy terminal

  • 13 August 2019
Protesters attend a sit-in against police violence in Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok International Airport Image copyright EPA
Image caption Protesters held a mass sit-in inside the airport's departures lounge

Another day of pro-democracy protests has been held at Hong Kong International Airport, leading to flight disruptions and violent clashes between demonstrators and police.

Travellers arriving at the airport - one of the world's busiest - hoping to catch flights were met with blocked check-in desks, mass sit-ins and, later in the day, riot police.

Protesters appeared to use luggage trolleys to build barriers, preventing people from reaching their flights.

Anti-extradition bill protesters use trolleys to stop passengers from entering the security gates during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye, at the Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong China Image copyright Reuters

Some protesters wore eye bandages in solidarity with an injured protester, and held banners criticising the deepening crackdown.

A woman wears an eye patch to protest police violence during a sit-in at Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok International Airport, Hong Kong Image copyright EPA

Others held signs apologising to passengers for the inconvenience caused.

An anti-extradition bill protester offers an apology to passengers blocked from entering the security gates during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye, at the Hong Kong international airport Image copyright Reuters

But travellers appeared to get irate, as they struggled to reach their flights on time. Below, a woman attempts to pass her luggage on to security.

A tourist (C) gives her luggage to security guards as she tries to enter the departures gate during another demonstration by pro-democracy protesters (protestors, demonstrators) who are trying to occupy the departures hall during another demonstration at Hong Kong's international airport Image copyright AFP

Hong Kong airport officials eventually announced that all check-ins would be suspended.

Just before midnight local time (17:00 GMT) riot police stormed the airport.

Riot police is seen during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye, at the Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong, China Image copyright Reuters

They were pictured using tear gas and batons in an attempt to disperse the protesters.

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye, at the Hong Kong international airport Image copyright Reuters

All images copyright

More on this story