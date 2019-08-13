Flight check-in has been suspended at Hong Kong International Airport for a second consecutive day because of anti-government protests.

The airport, which is one of the world's busiest, has been the site of protests for five consecutive days.

Videos on social media show passengers struggling to get through demonstrators, who have been sitting inside blocking departures.

The city's leader, Carrie Lam, earlier issued a fresh warning to protesters.

Ms Lam said Hong Kong had "reached [a] dangerous situation" and that violence during protests would push it "down a path of no return".

As crowds continued to gather, Hong Kong airport officials announced that all check-ins were suspended from 16:30 local time (10:30 GMT) on Tuesday.

"Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today," the Airport Authority (AA) said in a statement.

Monday's disruption had already led to hundreds of flight cancellations at the airport - one of the busiest international transport hubs.

