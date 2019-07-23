Former Chinese Premier Li Peng has died at the age of 90, state media have announced.

Mr Li died on Monday evening in Beijing after an unspecified illness, state news agency Xinhua said.

He served in several of the top positions in China in the 1980s and 1990s.

But he was best known as the "Butcher of Beijing" for his role in the Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1989.